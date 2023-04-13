Gisella Cardia, the seer of Trevignano disappeared into thin air after the clamor about her Madonna crying blood (based on pig analyses, it seems) and the accusations of his former faithful, he told, among his other miracles, also of the now famous multiplication of the gnocchi.

“Priests at the table” The “holy”, accused by her former faithful, especially by those who paid her money, fraud and scam, told the story of the gnocchi to one of his followers in his living room. The video was later posted on the channel YouTube by Alberto Caccialanza. “It was one of the best things striking for us – Gisella said -: we were at the blessed hill where the Madonna appears every 3rd of the month, there were many people, many childrenit was summer and it was very hot, and a friend told us “why don’t you come to casa mia, let’s go eat an ice cream”. But it was 7.30 pm and these children kept saying “mom I famemom I’m hungry”, and then we said let’s have a little cena but we had nothing, we were 15 people including priests…».

Multiplication of dumplings “I had a really tiny one leftover of lunch, very few gnocchi and a little rabbit, my friend said to me “but what are you doing with a saucer of gnocchi and a little rabbit” and I said “we’ll invent something”. So we bring them and, believe me, they were really two pieces, and in the meantime that we warm upwe all set the table and, I don’t know how it was possible, but while we were filling up the dishes everyone ate the gnocchi and they ate the rabbit, 15 people». So, asks the follower-interviewer, while you were pouring the food on your plate, didn’t it decrease? “No, this is incredible.” Cardia also tells of a similar episode, but this time with the pizza. See also Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 14 February 2023 at 00:00

The procure Waiting to understand how it will move searcharound the story grows lo skepticism. However, there are still i faithful who – on social networks – continue to defend the visionary and who hope to find her on the hill on the 3rd of the month.

