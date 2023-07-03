The physical remand of the accused will be 30 days instead of 14

Islamabad: The physical remand of the accused will now be for 30 days instead of 14. For this, it has been decided to amend the NAB rules. The federal government has decided to issue a presidential ordinance for further amendments in the NAB law.

The Ministry of Law has prepared the draft of the proposed Presidential Ordinance, the proposed NAB amendments will be brought through the Presidential Ordinance tonight.

Sources say that the federal cabinet also approved the amendments in the NAB law, under the new amendments physical remand will be for 30 days. The draft of the presidential ordinance will be sent to the acting president for approval. According to the new amendments, the person concerned will be arrested for non-cooperation with NAB.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Cabinet has approved the proposed amendments and Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani will issue a Presidential Ordinance regarding the amendments tonight.

