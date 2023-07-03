Home » The physical remand of the accused will be 30 days instead of 14
News

The physical remand of the accused will be 30 days instead of 14

by admin
The physical remand of the accused will be 30 days instead of 14

Islamabad: The physical remand of the accused will now be for 30 days instead of 14. For this, it has been decided to amend the NAB rules. The federal government has decided to issue a presidential ordinance for further amendments in the NAB law.

The Ministry of Law has prepared the draft of the proposed Presidential Ordinance, the proposed NAB amendments will be brought through the Presidential Ordinance tonight.

Sources say that the federal cabinet also approved the amendments in the NAB law, under the new amendments physical remand will be for 30 days. The draft of the presidential ordinance will be sent to the acting president for approval. According to the new amendments, the person concerned will be arrested for non-cooperation with NAB.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Cabinet has approved the proposed amendments and Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani will issue a Presidential Ordinance regarding the amendments tonight.

See also  Caluso, three merchants awarded - La Sentinella del Canavese Ivrea

You may also like

Australian cricket team off-spinner Nathan Lyon out of...

Murdered José Florencio Hurtado in Chambacú, Sipí

1v1 brawl with Tier X ships

California Reparations Task Force Proposes $1.2 Million Payments...

Trans woman was injured on 44th street in...

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of...

World Cup Qualifying Round, Oman defeated by Netherlands

Ubaldo Jiménez, the singer of El Copey, died...

Scrap metal purchase in Velbert: Fast processing and...

A microscopic “Louis Vuitton” bag sold for $63,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy