Trans woman was injured on 44th street in Valledupar

A transgender woman was injured in three parts of her body when she had an argument with another subject, who is the sentimental partner, of a person she was with at the time.

The events occurred on 44th Street with Carrera 23 in the Villa Leonor neighborhood of Valledupar on Sunday night.

Álvaro Leonel Fajardo Pushano, 23, as the victim was identified, received injuries to his left arm, back, and abdomen, the latter causing exposure of his viscera. It was known that the attacker acted with a bottle spout.

It was also established that the wound was taken to the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, where he is recovering after surgery.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

