Recover the areas of authorized use for taxis, permanently work on solutions to counteract informal transport and financing solutions for taxis that went bankrupt due to the pandemic and the social outbreak, were some of the main commitments acquired during a new work table held today, Saturday, January 28 between the district administration of Santiago de Cali and the district taxi drivers union. The priority, as stated by Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, is to recover the main bays enabled for taxi driving.

“We are going to recover those areas because they were lost during the pandemic and the social outbreak and we will start with a characterization of those areas and we will continue with everything that these bays demand in terms of logistics and personnel. We also go through the Solidarity and Opportunities Fund to seek aid, financing possibilities for those taxi drivers who suffered from the pandemic and who are currently seized and finally, the commitment to work permanently to try to intervene in the complex situation of informal transport in some corridors of the city was reached” said Mayor Ospina.

Likewise, the Ministry of Mobility announced that the institutional accompaniment for the recovery of the areas for taxis will be reinforced. “We will have an expanded team that includes the Police, the Public Ministry and the Secretary of Security and Justice. This with the objective of strengthening the actions that are being carried out for the recovery of the taxi service in areas duly authorized for passenger boarding and descent and that are included within the urban mobility plan, “said Secretary William Vallejo.

From the city’s taxi union, they celebrated the progress that has been made in the work groups and reiterated the commitment to continue joining efforts to improve the service to citizens. “We are going to work hand in hand with the authority and we are willing to always provide the best service to the city and we continue to focus on those key commitments. which we hope will be developed”, said Augusto Blandón, president of the board of directors of taxi drivers in Cali.

It is worth telling that next week a new working group will be held between the district administration and the taxi drivers to continue working on the implementation of strategies that allow a total recovery of the areas legally authorized for the taxi service.