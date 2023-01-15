The person who won $2 billion in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month period to demand the money with the single payment had elapsed. In this other opportunity to request the prize, the winner has a period of ten months. The first option had the disadvantage of including a 50% discount that would be $997 million dollars.

With annual payments of $63 million for 30 years, the winner would get more than the total amount of $1.89 billion. This amount is equivalent to a 5.5% cut in the overall figure.

The organizers of the largest prize in history have not communicated the player’s presence to seek his fortune. The ticket he won was purchased at Joe’s Service Center gas station in the city of Altadena, which belongs to the county of Los Angeles.

winning numbers

Last Monday, November 7, 2022, was the initial date set for the draw. However, it was postponed to the morning of Tuesday, November 8 of the same year.

The delay was linked to delays in the arrival of information on ticket sales from one of the participating venues. The lottery has among its rules, receive all the data of the sales made prior to the launch of the numbers.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball was 10. This lottery is carried out in 45 states of the country, in addition to Washington DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The fixed days of the week to participate in the draws are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The exact time to know the winning numbers is scheduled for 11 pm Eastern time.