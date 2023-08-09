The Poggio a Caiano building is not up to standard, the mayor signs the closure ordinance [notiziediprato.it]

The Poggio a Caiano building is not up to standard, the mayor signs the closure ordinance

Unexpected tile on the city sports world. The problem, according to what has been ascertained by the administration, is the failure to verify stability which dates back to 20 years ago. major upgrading work will be required

Unexpected tile on the sports world of Poggio a Caiano. Mayor Riccardo Palandri will sign, in a few days, an ordinance for the closure of the sports arena in viale Galilei. In fact, the Pala Pacetti was found not to comply with the law: the verification of statics is missing.

The anomaly emerged during the preparatory work done by the municipal administration in view of the tender for the assignment of management of the sports arena. “The last certificate of the static test of the arena in our possession today dates back to 2003 – explains the councilor for sport Piero Baroncelli -. Now we are faced with a big problem that we will try to solve as soon as possible to make the structure usable again”.

Now we will have to carry out checks and understand what will be the works to be carried out, following these results, in order to have the sports hall adapted. “According to an initial estimate – adds the mayor Riccardo Palandri – we are talking about a few hundred thousand euros of expenditure to make the building usable again by sports clubs. To which to add, at a later stage, the adaptation for the public”.

In the adaptation design, in compliance with fire regulations, a water containment tank must be built at the entrance to the sports hall. Then the division of the entrance between the public and the athletes and the adjustments for the changing rooms and bathrooms which currently do not include those for the disabled will be carried out. The municipal administration will first of all implement an adaptation of the structure in order to have, in a short time, the possibility of allowing sports clubs (in the meantime notified of the closure of the sports hall) to be able to use the property together with the students of the ‘asylum. Subsequently, once the necessary resources have been obtained to complete the necessary fulfilments, all the adjustments to the sports hall will be carried out so as to make it usable again also to the public.

At the same time, the municipal administration is already working to try to make up for the discomfort experienced by the associations by consulting all the neighboring municipalities and the departments in charge of looking for spaces in the buildings and gyms. “This however – concludes the councilor Baroncelli – with great difficulty, given the lack of structures in the areas close to us”.

