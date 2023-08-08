Home » the point tomorrow 8 August – Environment
by admin
The extremely urgent interventions put in place by the regional agency for territorial security and civil protection following the flooding of the Savio river in Cesena, and other minor watercourses.

The point will be made tomorrow, Tuesday 8 August, in a press conference by Irene Priolo, vice president of the Region with responsibility for civil protection, and Francesca Lucchi, councilor for environmental sustainability of the Municipality.

The appointment is at 2.00 pm in the Sala del Consiglio of the Town Hall of Cesena, in Piazza del Popolo.

Source. Press release from the Emilia-Romagna Region

