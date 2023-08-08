FC Barcelona: Drastic words! “Robert Lewandowski’s era is coming to an end” | football

Next weekend, the Primera Division will finally start the new season again.

The fight for Spain’s crown starts all over again. Last year, FC Barcelona celebrated the championship with a clear lead over their closest rivals – ten points ahead of Real and eleven points ahead of Atlético.

Barça striker Robert Lewandowski (34) played a major role in his debut season. The Pole moved from FC Bayern to Spain last summer and shot his new team to their first title since 2019 with 23 goals in 34 appearances.

But when it comes to football expert Gary Lineker (62), Robert Lewandowski’s time is slowly coming to an end.

FC Barcelona: Drastic forecast for Lewandowski – “era is coming to an end”

Lineker’s drastic prognosis in an interview with SPORT BILD: “If we’re talking about nines, Lewandowski is slowly reaching the end of his era. He was a top nine for a number of years. Harry Kane is one of them at the top and of course Haaland is now too. We mustn’t forget Cristiano Ronaldo either, since he moved more into the center from the left. Kylian Mbappé tends to play on the left. But if you ask me which player I would most like to have on my team, it’s Mbappé. He’s the complete package, outstanding!”

For years, the Pole was considered the best centre-forward in the world in the service of FC Bayern. He scored and scored and scored, broke the all-time goal record of striker icon Gerd Müller (40 goals in a Bundesliga season) with 41 goals and won all the titles at club level with Bayern that could be won. Twice he was FIFA world footballer (2020, 2021), once Europe’s footballer of the year (2020), he was also twice the Golden Boot as the most successful European goalscorer of a season (2021, 2022).

In the coming season, Barcelona and Lewandowski are not only concerned with defending their title in “La Liga”, but also with progressing again in the Champions League. Last year it was already over in the group phase, and in the Europa League they were eliminated early in the second round.

Not the claim of the big club, not Lewandowski’s claim.

