The police detained Messi at the Chinese airport due to problems with his passport – photo

The world football champions of Argentina faced problems upon arrival to China, where the Albi-Celeste will play a friendly match against Australia on June 15.

Already at the airport in Beijing, law enforcement officers detained the leader of Argentina, Lionel Messi. The fact is that Leo came to the Celestial Empire not with an Argentine, but with a Spanish passport, and the necessary visa was not found in it. However, the seven-time winner of the “Golden Ball” was detained for a short time – the migration service quickly resolved all issues and the star football player was released within half an hour.

However, the problems for the Argentinians did not end there. Lionel Scaloni’s men planned to train in one of the sports centers in Beijing, but obsessive fans of Messi and company gathered outside the hotel and did not allow the Argentine players to leave it. As a result, the training session had to be canceled. If this continues, then the team will have to have military security, or the football players will actually be prisoners in the hotel for a few days before the match itself.

We would like to add that in addition to the match against Australia, the Argentine national team has another match scheduled – on June 19, the Albi-Celeste will play Indonesia in Jakarta.

