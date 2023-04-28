Home » The police reached Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s house to arrest him
The police reached Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's house to arrest him

The police reached Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s house to arrest him

Saturday April 29, 2023, 12:20 am

Islamabad (Ummt News) Police reached the house of former Punjab Chief Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his house in Lahore. When the gate was not opened, the police personnel jumped over the walls and entered. There was resistance from within and stones were pelted at the police. Zahoor Elahi Road was closed by the policemen in the operation which started at twelve o’clock at night. They are guaranteed.

