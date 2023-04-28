The police reached Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s house to arrest him

15
Saturday April 29, 2023, 12:20 am
Islamabad (Ummt News) Police reached the house of former Punjab Chief Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his house in Lahore. When the gate was not opened, the police personnel jumped over the walls and entered. There was resistance from within and stones were pelted at the police. Zahoor Elahi Road was closed by the policemen in the operation which started at twelve o’clock at night. They are guaranteed.
See also
We want a census that is acceptable to all, every Pakistani is requested to contact us for the census, Ahsan Iqbal
See also The hotel fired the cleaning staff and received a lot of bad reviews: the leader actually said that she was not qualified to hand in 20,000 yuan to the store--Fast Technology--Technology Changes the Future