The policeman who misbehaved with the female donkey was suspended

News

by admin
Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 3:23 am

Karachi (Ummt News) SSP South Asad Raza has suspended the police officer who openly took out a bottle of alcohol and abused a female donkey.
In the viral video of the policeman on social media, it can be seen that a uniformed policeman on a motorcycle is standing next to a woman with an ass, to whose mouth he puts a bottle of alcohol.
After the video went viral, SSP South suspended Aram Bagh Police Constable Abdul Aziz, who was involved in drinking alcohol while in police uniform, and ordered departmental action against him.

