The poor man has a degree less than the dog

It is imperative to do animal drives and especially collect dogs and cats, which are supposed to have no owners, and represent a hygiene, image and unsanitary problem for Valledupar, which must be assumed by the municipal health authorities, in infection prevention (sepsis ) and fatal outcomes due to the ‘Capnocytophaga canimorsus’ bacterium, which gangrenes and kills, contained in the saliva of these species.

As living and sentient beings they deserve a decent life. What better than the Animal Protection and Welfare Center!, without fear of being poisoned, or being a burden to others, because those who have the obligation to care for them do not even collect their feces. Mangy dogs full of ticks are a deplorable spectacle and a source of diseases, stages in which affected sectors suggest sterilization.

Another thing is pets, which become healthy and become one more member of the family, because according to some unverified scientific literature, their company could help in the physical and mental health of the elderly.

The fact of having locations for professional care, with specialized veterinary teams, patrols to protect animals in vulnerable conditions, medical assistance spaces, ambulance, mangers, laboratory, research areas, deworming, sterilization and vaccination, Center compartments Protection and Animal Welfare, determine an impact of high social value.

Pope Francis marked a scale of humanity when he came to criticize people who, instead of procreating and having children, dedicate themselves to raising dogs and cats.

With this highly-produced work, if it is given the proper use, Mayor Mello Castro complies with a Compliance Action from the Sixth Administrative Court of Valledupar, which previous governments mocked.

The important thing is that a system be implemented with equity so as not to discriminate in the selection of dogs and cats, because elitizing by breed and stratum would send a bad message, although the long-standing stigmatization between people and animals is known in the context of the usual proverb : “The poor man has a degree less than the dog.”

Today it is more rigorous to investigate and punish animal abuse than to clarify the crime of a social leader, a politician, a professional, or a human rights activist, processes that generally start from a reactive and not proactive security council. to reach the hit man apparatus, but rarely the mastermind or determiner.

The president remains indebted to the dump project, according to another judicial measure, just as an instrument with legal force so that the vallenatos do not have to be witnessing the grotesque scene of streets surrounding educational institutions and works of social impact full of garbage and debris, as frequently occurs with the mega school ‘César Pompeyo’ to the south west of the city.

By Miguel Aroca Yepes