Goodbye to Carbajal, the first footballer to play in 5 World Cups

World football is in mourning for the passing of Antonio “La Tota” Carbajal. The Mexican soccer legend and former goalkeeper of the national team ‘Tri’, he died at the age of 93. He had been ill for a week and after a short stay in hospital he spent his last hours at home, according to Antonio Moreno, his acquaintance and director of the “International Football Hall of Fame” based in Mexico .

The first footballer to play in five World Cups

“Tota” Carbajal was the first footballer to play in five World Cups and to go down at least once on the field in each of the editions in which he took part. In his case they were those of Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966. For this reason he was also nicknamed in his homeland The Five Cups.

The refusal to the great Real Madrid

Born on 7 June 1929 in Mexico City, Antonio Carbajal Rodríguez took his first steps with Club Oviedo before moving to Real Club España in 1948. In 1950, the albinegro team failed, he was registered by Club Leon. And he would become the banner of the green bellies collecting 364 games through 1966. In 1954 he was contacted by Santiago Bernabéu for playing in Alfredo Di Stéfano’s great Real Madridbut he refused. “In my day there wasn’t such a powerful media and there was little money, but you were happy to have the opportunity to play football. But it was also unusual in my day to go from one club to another“, he confessed a few years ago.

Messi and Ronaldo equaled his record

His record was later equaled by the German Lothar Matthew to multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and by three other Mexicans, the former Veronese Rafael Marquezthe current goalkeeper of Salernitana Guillermo Ochoa and Andres Guardado. The blue goalkeeper Gigi Buffon he took part in five World Cups but was only used in four editions.