Di Maio sent to the Gulf: yes also from the 27 EU ambassadors, the definitive go-ahead on Monday

Second go-ahead in the EU for Josep Borrell’s proposal to nominate Luigi Di Maio as envoy for the Persian Gulf. According to what was learned at the meeting of the Permanent Representatives to the EU (Coreper), the point passed without any debate. The decision of the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy now needs final ratification by the EU Council, which could happen next Monday in the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council. In any case, this will be a procedural point which does not need to be discussed.

Di Maio in the Gulf, Italy adapts. US assistance on EU nomination by our correspondent Claudio Tito

April 24, 2023



The first go-ahead for Di Maio’s appointment as the new EU Special Representative in the Gulf came on April 27 from the ambassadors of the 27 at the Political and Security Committee. Even in that case, Borrell’s proposal was included among the purely procedural points, for which there is no need for a debate. After the ok arrived today from the Coreper II meeting for the indication of the High Representative, as usual, the ratification of the first available EU Council is awaited. Therefore, ratification could take place as early as May 15, when the ministers of education, youth, culture and sport meet. At that point, Di Maio’s appointment will be formalized and on June 1, the former foreign minister will be able to assume the role of Special Representative.