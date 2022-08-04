Home News The Pope appoints Massimiliano Strappetti as his personal nurse: “He saved my life”
News

The Pope appoints Massimiliano Strappetti as his personal nurse: “He saved my life”

by admin
The Pope appoints Massimiliano Strappetti as his personal nurse: “He saved my life”

VATICAN CITY – The Pope has appointed Massimiliano Strappetti as his “personal health assistant”. The nurse has already been at the Pope’s side for months and Francis himself revealed, after the colon surgery: “He saved my life”.

Nurse coordinator of the Vatican Health and Hygiene Directorate, from today Strappetti enters Santa Marta to take care of the Pope full time. It is the first time that such an appointment has been recorded because so far a formal appointment was only in the case of the Pontiff’s personal doctor, today Professor Roberto Bernabei.

On the one hand, the appointment sounds like a recognition to Strappetti that the Pontiff considers precisely the one who saved him. But it is also a sign that as we age, Bergoglio is 85 years old, requires a more constant presence of a nurse. The Pontiff needs care and therapy not only for the pain in his knee, which forces him to move with a wheelchair or with a cane, but also for the ailments that many elderly people at his age have. “I don’t think I can go with the same pace of travel as before – he had confided to reporters a few days ago at the press conference on the return flight from Canada -. I believe that at my age and with this limitation – he said with reference to the pain to the knee – I have to save a little to be able to serve the Church. Or, on the contrary, think about the possibility of stepping aside “.

Option, the latter, which at the moment, however, has not taken into consideration. For the Pope, Strappetti also represents that category of health workers who are closest to patients, namely nurses. They are the ones who have the most relationships with the patient and it is for this reason that Francis, especially after the Covid pandemic, often quotes and praises them.

See also  Some events of the Beijing Winter Olympics were postponed due to snowfall. Reporters directly hit the scene of the Zhangjiakou competition area-Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily

The nurse chosen today by the Pope as his personal assistant is highly appreciated in the Vatican for his professionalism, confidentiality and dedication to the least. In fact, he collaborates with the Almsman, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, to alleviate the suffering of the many homeless people who circulate in the Vatican area. He came to work alongside the Pope after a professional career that had seen him take his first steps at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, even in the delicate resuscitation ward. It is the first time that the Pope’s nurse has a “face”.

Many health workers who were close to the Popes, especially John Paul II who in the last years of his pontificate had a continuous need for specialized care. But that of Strappetti is the first appointment of its kind to enter the official documents of a pontificate.

You may also like

Sicily, the president of the Region Nello Musumeci...

“Dad was life, a coffee-flavored kiss on Sunday...

Checks at the Jova Beach Party on illegal...

Industry insiders behind Chen Chunhua’s resignation as a...

A small device reveals the migratory routes of...

San Giorgio, one more wounded on the highway:...

Aid draft: 1 billion for Ilva and 1...

Treviso and air conditioning: San Zeno and San...

When the “schedule effect” is involved in the...

Marco Cappato investigated for suicide aid after his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy