The Pope, closeness and prayer to the victims of bad weather – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, MAY 18 – The Pope has sent a message to Cardinal Matteo Zuppi expressing “his feelings of lively participation in the impressive disaster that has hit the area”. “He assures fervent prayers of suffrage for the deceased expressing condolences to the relatives”, “invokes from God comfort for the wounded and consolation for those who suffer the consequences of the serious calamity”. Pope Francis also thanks “all those who in these hours of particular difficulty are working to bring relief and alleviate all suffering, as well as the diocesan communities for the manifestation of communion and fraternal closeness to the most tried populations”. (HANDLE).

