On the afternoon of March 10, Liu Qiang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, visited Shizhong District for investigation and emphasized that it is necessary to anchor the development goals, persist in seeking progress while maintaining stability, strive to achieve “second entrepreneurship”, accelerate the pace of high-quality development, and contribute to the construction of “Strong New UFO “High” in the new era of socialist modernization strong province will make greater contributions.

Liu Qiang inspected the transformer production workshop at Jinan Siemens Transformer Co., Ltd. to learn more about the company’s production and operation, technological innovation, etc.; in Jianxin Community, Erqi Xincun Street, he inspected the Party-mass Service Center, interacted with community residents, and learned about grassroots Party building , community service and social governance.

At the subsequent symposium, Liu Qiang listened to the report on the economic and social development of Shizhong District and the next work plan. Liu Qiang pointed out that since last year, the Shizhong District Committee and the district government have united and led the cadres and the masses in the district to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and new progress has been made in various tasks. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the key year to build a strong, modern socialist provincial capital in the new era of “strong new, rich, beautiful and high”. Shizhong District should maintain strategic focus, insist on seeking progress while maintaining stability, consolidate the upward trend, strive to achieve “second entrepreneurship”, and make greater contributions to the construction of a strong provincial capital. We must make every effort to promote high-quality economic development, keep a close eye on key service enterprises, plan and promote the development of the energy Internet industry with a high starting point and high standards, pay close attention to investment and consumption, and accelerate the innovative development of the financial industry. It is necessary to do a good job in urban construction and area development, coordinate and promote the construction of key areas such as the central vitality area, accelerate urban renewal, and continuously improve the quality of urban functions. It is necessary to do a good job in people’s livelihood, do a good job in employment, old-age care, education, medical care and other work, so that the development results can benefit the people more and more equitably. It is necessary to keep the bottom line of safe development, ensure safe production, strengthen ecological and environmental protection, improve the construction of grassroots grids, and make every effort to ensure safety and stability. It is necessary to deepen the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, consolidate the responsibility of managing the party and governing the party, strengthen the construction of cadres, improve work style, strengthen the construction of party style and clean government, and create a clean and upright political environment.

City leaders Li Guoqiang and Liu Ke participated in the event.