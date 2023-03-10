“This platform has been experiencing exponential growth, its contents are always counted from the positive and that they can serve the reader for his life. I always focused on bringing the best covers; but in the magazine I also include my other project, which is to interview people, both famous and unknown, including Alejandra Azcárate as well as characters who have done a spotlight”.

It is important to note that currently, Isabel has a work team of 10 people, including editorial, commercial and marketing teams.

Although she had difficulties getting her means of communication moving forward, since relatives advised her to create an easy-to-sell business, it was in the process of consolidating ‘Sonríe Miami’ that Isabel dared to write her book ‘The Power of the Apple’ .

“The book tells a bit about my story of that girl who lived in Colombia, she had very strong self-esteem problems, she felt she didn’t fit in with society. Going to the United States allows me to open my eyes and realize a purpose: to help other women”, says the now businesswoman.

According to the businesswoman, the name of the book has to do with an old program called ‘Because of Eva’. “I feel that the apple became an icon of letting go of that guilt that was historically placed on us. When we let go of that guilt there is a very strong power that as women we do not measure.

And it is that for this journalist, in addition to her passion for journalism, her life motivation has also become empowering women.

“I do tell entrepreneurs, but especially women, never doubt their dreams. Dreams, I believe, are the path that God describes for us, so we must begin to set short goals that reach the final result, ”adds Restrepo.

In what has to do with what this businesswoman longs for and what she wants for her life, she stated:

“I dream of a yellow building in Miami called Sonríe Miami, where all Latinos will have access to information, to places in Latin America, where there is always a connection between Latinos so that there are opportunities,” he concludes.