On the morning of January 15, the Presidium of the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its fifth meeting.

The meeting determined the list of candidates for the 14th National People’s Congress of Guangdong Province and submitted it to the plenary meeting for election; determined the members of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of Guangdong Province, the governor and vice governor, the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, and the president of the Provincial Higher People’s Court , Provincial People’s Procuratorate Procurator-General candidates list, submitted to the plenary session of the General Assembly for election.

The meeting listened to and reviewed the report on the revision of the work report of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government; it was decided to submit the draft resolution on the work report of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government to all delegations for consideration.

The meeting heard and deliberated the report on the review results of the draft plan by the Financial and Economic Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and voted on the review report; it was decided to submit the draft resolution on the implementation of Guangdong’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the 2023 plan to all delegations for consideration.

The meeting heard and deliberated the report on the review results of the Provincial People’s Congress Finance and Economics Committee on the draft budget, and voted on the review report; it was decided to submit the draft resolutions on the implementation of Guangdong’s 2022 budget and the 2023 budget to all delegations for consideration.

The meeting decided to submit the draft resolutions on the work report of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, the draft resolution on the work report of the Guangdong Higher People’s Court, and the draft resolution on the work report of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Procuratorate to all delegations for consideration.

The meeting also passed the report of the conference secretariat on the handling of the proposals proposed by the representatives.