The prime minister is studying mechanisms to improve the purchasing power of citizens

The Prime Minister, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, continued to hold meetings for the April round of social dialogue, as he received today, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Rabat, a delegation from the Democratic Confederation of Labor, led by Mr. Khaled Alami Al-Huwair, First Deputy Secretary-General of the Syndicate, in the presence of Mrs. Nadia Fattah, Minister of Economy and Finance, Mr. Younes Skouri, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Competencies, Mr. Fawzi Lakjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the Budget, and Ms. Ghaitha Mezour, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform.

A statement by the Presidency of the Government, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Alam, stated that the meeting touched on mechanisms to improve the purchasing power of citizens and respond to the aspirations of the working class, as well as the government’s keenness to produce a set of important legislation, including the Labor Code and the strike law, according to a participatory approach. This is in light of the government’s bet on the institutionalization of social dialogue, which it has raised to the rank of a strategic choice, in order to activate the lofty royal vision, and to fulfill the social obligations contained in the government program.

And according to the same communication, the Prime Minister confirmed during this meeting that the government, through the minutes of the agreement of April 30, 2022, adopted a new approach to social dialogue by institutionalizing it, so that it becomes a solid basis and a regular space for putting forward all demands, and trying to bring the views of the various parties on it closer.

And the same communication continued, that Akhannouch drew attention to the government’s keenness to present a set of gains, and to implement a number of commitments included in the agreement of last April, despite the economic situation and the current constraints, indicating that the outputs of the important sectoral dialogues, which were reached up to the hour, translate commitments Government in the field of social dialogue, stressing his government’s commitment to continue serious and responsible dialogue with social and economic partners, with the aim of devoting sustainable social dialogue, achieving social peace and contributing to the revitalization of economic life.

It is worth noting that the April round of social dialogue began last week with meetings inaugurated by the Prime Minister by receiving a delegation from the Moroccan Labor Union and another delegation from the General Union of Moroccan Workers, followed by a meeting that took place two days ago with a delegation from the General Union of Moroccan Enterprises.

