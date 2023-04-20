Darío Martínez said that Neuquén needs a comprehensive development plan

The former Secretary of Energy of the Nation and elected provincial legislator of Neuquén, Darío Martínez, assured that Neuquén province needs a comprehensive development plan that accompanies the growth of Vaca Muerta so that the millionaire planned investments are not conditioned.

“If we don’t have a leading role as the owner of natural resources, We have problems with society”he warned. He recalled that hydrocarbon activity in the province stopped in April 2021 due to a conflict with Health personnel.

Martínez participated in the panel “Ppublic policies for the energy sector» with which the new edition of IDEA Vaca Muerta closed, which was held at the Hotel Casino Magic in Neuquén. The panel was moderated by the Executive Director of IDEA, Daniel González.

We must pay more attention to how local development is generated so that it does not complicate our investment plans”. Dario Martinez.

“If they do not accompany a development of the Province in the same sensethat conflict that we had in Health can be repeated. Greater attention must be paid to how local development is generated.l So that investment plans do not complicate us, I think that is where the main obstacle in the sector lies”, he remarked.

He stressed that it is essential that the next national administrations continue with the expansive process that began in the energy sector, regardless of the “color” they are.

Regarding Sergio Massa’s announcement to seek private support for the second section of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, Martinez considered that these works “must be done however it is.”

“You have to do them, you have to be creative and the important thing is finish the works that will allow us significant savings, lower imports, and we will also be able to reach Brazil through the infrastructure that Bolivia has”, he closed.



