Dramatic heat record in Europe, but there is also good news

Thursday, 04/20/2023, 10:52

Whether it’s heat, drought or fires: the climate in Europe broke several negative records in 2022. But the new “European Climate Report” also shows that climate protection has already paid off.

Average temperatures in Europe and other indicators of climate change reached new highs last year. This emerges from the annual report of the European climate monitoring service Copernicus, which was published on Thursday in Bonn.

Accordingly, the continent experienced the hottest summer since weather records began and the second warmest year overall. Records were also registered for solar radiation, glacier retreat in the Alps and the number of days with extreme heat in southern European countries. At the same time, forest fires released more CO2 than at any time in 15 years.

A cube five times the height of the Eiffel Tower

According to the scientists, the summer was 1.4 degrees warmer than the average for the ten years from 1991 to 2020. The average annual temperature was 0.9 degrees above the average for this period. According to the average of the last five years, the climate in Europe is now about 2.2 degrees warmer than in the pre-industrial period (1850-1900). Overall, according to the study, temperatures in Europe are rising twice as fast as the global average and faster than on any other continent.

More glacier ice melted than ever before in the European Alps last year. The glaciers of the Alps lost more than five cubic kilometers of ice. If you were to press this mass of ice into a cube, the edges of the cube would be around five and a half times as high as the Eiffel Tower.