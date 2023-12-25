The Procuratorate Public Interest Litigation Law has officially launched the legislative process and the legislative leading group has been established – China News Service

China Law Society establishes Public Interest Litigation Prosecution Professional Committee

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate recently held the founding meeting of the Public Interest Litigation Prosecution Professional Committee of the Prosecution Research Society of the China Law Society in Jiangsu Province. During the meeting, Zhang Xueqiao, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, announced that the Supervisory and Judicial Committee of the National People’s Congress has officially launched the legislative process of the Procuratorate Public Interest Litigation Law, marking a significant milestone in China’s rule of law construction.

Zhang Xueqiao emphasized the historic importance of this legislative process and highlighted that the Procuratorate Public Interest Litigation Law will be the first public interest litigation law for procuratorial organs in the world. The establishment of the legislative leading group for this law and the formulation of the legislative package are seen as a crucial step in promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities in China.

Shi Shishi, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Prosecutor of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Procuratorate, was elected as the first director of the Public Interest Litigation Procuratorial Professional Committee. He emphasized the need for scientific practice and correct theory in developing and improving the public interest litigation system, as outlined in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting also served as an opportunity for the Supreme People’s Procuratorate to demonstrate its high-quality and efficient handling of public interest litigation. Typical cases were analyzed, and experiences in identifying clues and handling cases were summarized. The emphasis on equal supervision and governance was reiterated, with a focus on playing a leading role in demonstration.

The establishment of the Public Interest Litigation Prosecution Professional Committee is expected to gather wisdom, build consensus, and promote the improvement of the basic theoretical system of public interest litigation in China. Experts and scholars believe that the Procuratorate Public Interest Litigation Law is a significant and challenging legislation, given its necessity to properly handle the relationship between procuratorial power, administrative power, and judicial power in litigation.

