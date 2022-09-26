2253577
Effectively connect the 100-day promotion and supervision action deployment meeting to be held
2022-09-27
Shaanxi Daily
On September 26, a video conference on the deployment of the province’s efforts to consolidate and expand poverty alleviation and effectively connect with rural revitalization was held. Vice Governor Ye Niuping attended and delivered a speech.
Ye Niuping pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the “three rural” work, based on the realization of the “two centenary goals”, a profound understanding of the importance of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and promoting rural revitalization, and keeping in mind the original mission. , to effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, and carry out the “100-day promotion” and “100-day supervising help” actions. It is necessary to accurately grasp the situation, benchmark against the table, and do a good job of “two no worries and three guarantees” and drinking water safety, dynamic monitoring and assistance for preventing returning to poverty, industrial assistance, stable employment for people who have been lifted out of poverty, management of capital projects and assets for poverty alleviation, and cooperation between Jiangsu and Shaanxi. Ten improvement actions including follow-up support for relocation and relocation, assistance in villages and fixed-point assistance, listing and supervision of county development and key assistance counties, rural construction, and rural governance. We must attach importance to cultivated land protection, food security, characteristic industries, rural reform, and integrated urban-rural development, etc. Currently, we must do a good job in preventing autumn rain, autumn harvest and autumn sowing, so as to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation and lay a solid foundation for rural revitalization and create conditions. Revitalize various actions to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation. It is necessary to carefully organize, consolidate responsibilities, improve the mechanism, strengthen the style of work, and ensure that the action achieves complete results.(Reporter: Wu Shasha)
