TEN THINGS YOUR DOG WANTS TO TELL YOU!! « CDE News

1]My life will last between an average of ten to fifteen years! So any separation from you will be very painful for me! Always keep this in mind before choosing or adopting me!

2]Give me time to understand what you want from me!

3]Give me your confidence, it is very important to me!

4]Never be angry with me for a long time! Don’t lock me up as punishment either!

5]You have your work, your entertainment and your friends and family! I only have to you !

6]Talk to me from time to time! Even though I can’t fully understand, I know it’s me you’re talking to by the tone of your voice!

7]Remember how you treat me I will never forget!

8]Remember before hitting me that I have teeth and I don’t use them against you, because I love you!

9]Before you scold me because I’m slow, uncooperative, stubborn, remember that it may be the type of food they give me, or that they leave me outside for a long time or tied up, or that simply my heart is already old or weak for me! age !

10]Take care of me when I am old, never abandon me! You too will get old! Always accompany me on my difficult journeys! Never say, “I can’t bear to see it” or “let it happen in my absence”! Everything will be easier for me in your presence, including my death!

And finally we want to remind you that in Paraguay there is already a law for the defense and animal welfare, if you are not going to be able to give it the love and attention that a pet requires, you better not have one. They are living beings that deserve our respect.

comment

comment