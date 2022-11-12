Home News The province’s epidemic prevention and control work video and telephone conference was held to quickly unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and do a good job in the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. news site
The province's epidemic prevention and control work video and telephone conference was held to quickly unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and do a good job in the province's epidemic prevention and control work.

  1. The province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held to quickly unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and do a good job in the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. Qinghai News Net
  2. China’s new crown epidemic continues to heat up, officials emphasize precise epidemic prevention and relax “zero” policy – BBC News BBC
  3. Xi Jinping reiterates 20 measures of “dynamic clearing” to correct “layers of overweight” | DW | 11.11.2022 DW
  4. Zao Cai | Central research and deployment of 20 measures to further optimize prevention and control work; U.S. stocks soared across the board, the Nasdaq rose more than 7%; Putin’s former “deputy” died daily economic news
  5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China’s introduction of 20 measures to further optimize epidemic prevention and control is by no means flattening World Wide Web
