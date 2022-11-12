On November 10, the 2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival and the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards officially opened. On the afternoon of the 11th, the special event of the Golden Rooster Film Festival “Live Up to Love” opened warmly at the end of the year. The main creators and starring actors from different films and many practitioners in the film and television industry exchanged their thoughts and experiences behind the creation of 16 films. Expressed the prayer and determination to move forward together and create a new peak in the Chinese film market.

During the banquet, Alibaba Pictures and NVIDIA, Virtual Action Point, Xiuhu Technology and other virtual shooting industry partners discussed the practical experience and industry prospects of prospering the cultural industry with intelligent digital technology; at the same time, they jointly released the virtual shooting plan of Mirage in the future. , for young directors and producers, to carry out virtual shooting talent training and talent support.

Depicting Chinese stories with light and shadow art

At the end of the year’s elegant gathering of “Let’s Love”, film practitioners from many film and television companies such as Standard Image, Hairun Films, Tingdong Films, Yitong Production, Chasing Animation, and Ali Films gathered together; The main creators of “Longma Spirit”, “Worthy Trip”, “Unfamiliar Life”, “Forgetting”, “The Missing Her” and “Chang’an 30,000 Miles” appeared one after another, introduced the wonderful highlights of the film on the spot, and shared their respective Precious feelings in literary and artistic creation.

The film “Dragon Horse Spirit” director Yang Zi and starring Jackie Chan appeared at the elegant gathering, and shared with a group of filmmakers the fighting spirit of “Dragon Tiger Warrior” in their eyes, talking about the challenges and perseverance in his acting career, Jackie Chan is even more moved Tears spilled on the scene. In addition, Wu Jing’s surprise joining was exposed for the first time at the scene. The representatives of the two generations of martial arts actors played opponents in the same frame for the first time, which evoked the feelings of Oriental fighting in the hearts of the audience.

In “A Worthless Trip”, the male protagonist who makes a living by writing eulogy, in his encounters with ordinary people of all kinds, comforts others, gains warmth, and finally finds his own life direction. At the scene of the gathering, film producer Cao Baoping warmly introduced this unique and healing story to the audience.

The movie “The Road of Life is Unfamiliar” tells the story of a “prospective son-in-law assessment road” with constant jokes. Director Yi Xiaoxing and lead star Fan Chengcheng took the stage to introduce the behind-the-scenes stories of the filming. From overturning all the way to the bloody overturning, the film will bring the audience a journey of a truck with laughter and tears.

“In everyone’s youth, there is a person who never forgets.” Director Liu Yulin, director of the original book and script Zhang Haochen, and starring Song Weilong shared the story of this youth from novels to scripts to movies at the scene of Yaji. creative process. “I hope all those who never forget it, after watching this movie, have the courage to try again.”

The movie “The Missing Her” was produced by Chen Sicheng and co-directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang. Starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Wen Yongshan and Du Jiang, the film tells a bizarre case surrounding “her”. On the day of the event, “The Missing Her” released its first concept poster, and the suspenseful atmosphere suffocated the audience’s curiosity.

Director Zou Jing introduced the original intention for the creation of the animated film “Chang’an Thirty Thousand Miles” at the scene of the gathering. Supplied with traditional Chinese culture, “Chang’an 30,000 Miles” has cast the vitality of Tang poetry, a national treasure, beyond the times, showing the patriotic poet’s unswerving feelings of serving the country with his body.

“Keep You Safe”, “Exchange Life”, “What’s in the Zoo?” ”, “Sneak”, “Poison Hunting”, “Assassination Storm”, “Priceless Treasure”, “Dawning Clouds and Evening Rain”, “Please Answer When Hearing”, “Super Flying Man” and other films brought exquisite posters and trailers, which aroused the audience’s expectations with a mysterious corner. .

Li Jie, Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of Alibaba Pictures, said, “These films are rich in themes and genres, and from a variety of perspectives, artistically present local stories and oriental imagination, and depict various characters who are struggling for a happy life. We are very honored to work with our partners to enrich the high-quality supply of the film market and help the Chinese film industry continue to prosper.”

On the road of light and shadow, Chinese filmmakers go deep into their lives, fully explore the essence of the times, and continue to polish their fine works, in order to meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the audience.

Using intelligent digital technology to explore the way to upgrade the cultural industry, Alibaba Pictures joins hands with partners to release the “Phantom Future” plan

In order to further promote the high-quality development of Chinese films and build a strong film country, the “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Chinese Films” proposes to “further improve the quality of domestic film creation, improve the film industry system, and enhance the strength of film technology“. Using digital technology to promote the accelerated development of the film industry has become the direction of the joint efforts of Chinese filmmakers.

Taking Alibaba Pictures as an example, in the past five years, Alibaba Pictures has successively completed the basic digital technology business layout based on Lighthouse, Phoenix Cloud Intelligence, Taopiao Piao and Damai, helping the Chinese film market to accelerate the digitalization process.

The birth and continuous iteration of Lighthouse provides one-stop publicity services for the film industry, focusing on quantifiable publicity effects, visualization of marketing data, and accurate feedback of real-time data, helping filmmakers adjust publicity strategies in a timely manner and improve publicity efficiency; Phoenix Cloud Intelligence On the other hand, it has created a set of digital operation and management platform for the cinema, with the three major sectors of Yunzhi Film, Yunzhi Data, and Yunzhi Mobile, and strives to link theater ticketing, theater operation, and cost reduction and efficiency improvement to create an overall solution for a smart new theater; The movie viewing decision-making platform Tao Piao Piao connects audiences, theaters and filmmakers, and its “want to watch” data has become an important indicator for measuring the popularity of movies and audience interest during the announcement period.

Li Jie said, “The introduction of digital technology has helped the Chinese film market to greatly improve the efficiency of publicity and distribution; and how to use intelligent digital technology to better assist film creation is a proposition that film people are concerned about.” Alibaba Pictures officially released future-oriented smart digital technology businesses: digital production, cloud production, digital people and digital tickets.

In the digital production business segment of Alibaba Pictures, the construction of FrameShare’s overall digital shooting solution has taken a breakthrough and critical step in promoting the application of innovative technology in the field of film and television content creation.

Referring to this “overall plan”, Zheng Yong, chief technology officer of Ali Entertainment, shared: “The so-called “overall”, in simple terms, is based on the digital assets of virtual shooting, self-developed algorithms as the context, and software and hardware ecology as the branches We have built a set of highly integrated, high-quality, stable and exclusive virtual shooting overall solutions.”

At present, the overall solution of FrameShare has been fully upgraded from 1.0 to 2.0. In the 1.0 era, FrameShare has contributed to the industry’s hard power by saving more than 50% of the budget and improving the shooting efficiency by 30%. In the 2.0 era, FrameShare focused on building two unique capabilities of virtual shooting OS and digital asset platform. These are the two cornerstones of stability and sustainability in the overall scheme: ecological expansion and asset accumulation.

FrameShare virtual shooting OS is a set of software and hardware ecosystem based on self-developed algorithms and technologies. With FrameShare master control system as the core, it has opened up the cooperation and development of various software and hardware around it, and controlled the whole process for the effect of the shooting scene. Stability is responsible. There are more than 5,000 reusable standardized assets on the FrameShare digital asset platform, covering various street scenes, landmark buildings, weather in different seasons, etc. “One set of assets” can meet the “dual requirements” of offline rendering requirements and real-time calculation at the same time , greatly improving the content quality and shooting effect. Frameshare digital asset platform is the key to “cost reduction and effect” in the whole set of solutions.

In order to cooperate with the perfect implementation of virtual shooting, FrameShare digital studio has been fully upgraded from film-grade LED screens, industry-leading media servers and renderers, to professional motion capture and optical tracking solutions, to professional technical support teams. It is understood that FrameShare digital studio is the only digital production base in China that can realize all-round production functions such as LED digital background shooting, XR shooting, green screen shooting, and motion capture area capture. At present, it has landed in Beijing, Xiamen, Ningbo and other cities.

As the “coordinator” of Alibaba Pictures’ intelligent digital technology business, Yunshang Productions, a full-process digital collaboration and management platform, has stably and safely helped 400+ production companies and 1,000+ film crews to establish standardized operating procedures. The on-site management system of Yunshang Productions further improves the collaboration efficiency and quality control of the shooting site, and at the same time ensures data security to the greatest extent by means of privatization deployment.

Relying on years of technology accumulation, Alibaba Entertainment has built a mature self-developed digital human technology system, and has made a lot of efficiency improvements in modeling, binding, solving, special effects and other links, which can greatly reduce costs and achieve Fast content production. With its highly recognizable personal image, its digital person “Lili” cooperates with Intel, MLB and other brands through endorsements, live broadcasts, digital collections and other forms to help brands establish a more direct and close relationship with the younger generation. connect. With the continuous exploration of intelligent digital technology by Alibaba Pictures, the contribution of digital people represented by Lili in the field of film, television and animation content production still has great imagination.

In order to support the application and popularization of digital production in the industry, during the event, Alibaba Pictures and partners in the virtual shooting industry such as NVIDIA, Virtual Dynamics, and Xiuhu Technology jointly released the Phantom Future virtual shooting plan for young directors and producers. , to carry out virtual shooting talent training and talent support.

Li Jie said: “We will implement the “Technology + Content” strategy, forge with innovative technology-driven expressions, and use light and shadow art to depict Chinese stories.” Alibaba Pictures’ future-oriented smart digital technology layout will digitize and intelligentize film and television production. To create a new paradigm, comprehensively upgrade the integration of “technology + art”.