The province’s theme education guidance work symposium was held in Guangzhou. Wang Jianjun attended and delivered a speech_Southern Net

On June 19, the province’s theme education guidance work symposium was held in Guangzhou. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches on the theme education series and important instructions, conscientiously implemented the deployment of the Party Central Committee, implemented the spirit of the symposium of the Central Steering Group and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, listened to the report on the guidance of the theme education tour in our province, and studied Deploy the next step. Wang Jianjun, head of the Seventh Central Steering Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Chen Haibo, deputy head of the group, attended the meeting. Cheng Fubo, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, head of the Organization Department, executive deputy leader of the Theme Education Leading Group of the Provincial Party Committee, and director of the office, presided over the meeting.

Wang Jianjun fully affirmed our province’s thematic education tour guidance work, emphasizing that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions should be followed as the fundamental basis, focusing on the use of “five kinds of thinking” to promote thematic education to be in-depth and solid.First, use learning thinking to coordinate theme educationfirmly grasp the general requirements and fundamental tasks of theme education, fully understand the extreme importance of learning, earnestly do a good job in the deepening, internalization and transformation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and take “learning ideas” as the cornerstone of belief , take “strengthening the party spirit” as loyalty training, “emphasis on practice” as the working method, and “building new achievements” as the pursuit of value, so as to learn to learn, learn to investigate, learn to examine problems, learn to rectify and rectify, and learn to build chapters Legislative system.The second is to use the thinking of seeking truth to deepen the investigation and researchcarefully planned and targeted, not only pay attention to major issues of reform, development and stability, but also specific issues of urgent difficulties and worries of the masses, not only to write high-quality research reports, but also to solve the real problems of people’s livelihood, and to be a good party’s innovative theory through investigation and research Practitioners and propagandists to promote the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee.Third, use dialectical thinking to internalize problem inspectionInsist on inspecting whatever the problem is, inspecting any problem that is prominent, put the starting point and foothold of problem inspection on self-consciousness, self-discipline, and self-confidence, do not avoid, do not cover up, do not shirk, do not retreat, for a long time Work for merit and work every day, and truly transform the list of problems into a list of mass satisfaction.Fourth, use strategic thinking to transform rectification and rectificationadhere to the combination of classified rectification and centralized rectification, transform the process of rectification and rectification into a process of adhering to everything from reality, seeking truth from facts, and establishing and practicing a correct view of political performance, into a process of concentrating on promoting high-quality development, into a process of The process of further promoting the new great project of party building in the new era has been transformed into a process of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”.Fifth, we must lead the theme education to bear fruit with the responsibility thinkingParty committees (party groups) at all levels and major responsible comrades must promote thematic education with a high degree of political awareness and political initiative, fully implement the goals and requirements of thematic education, and scientifically arrange various work tasks. Do what the level does for the first level, lead the level to do it, resolutely prevent formalism, and ensure that thematic education achieves real results.

Cheng Fubo said that Guangdong will thoroughly implement the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, conscientiously implement the work requirements of the Seventh Steering Group of the Central Committee, use scientific thinking, strengthen responsibility, continuously improve the quality of thematic education supervision, and urge all units to fully implement various According to the deployment requirements, we will continue to grasp the in-depth and in-place, and promote the theme education to continue to go deep and solid, so as to ensure the achievement of practical results.

Leaders and deputy leaders of 21 provincial party committee tour steering groups, comrades in charge of the theme education office of the provincial party committee, and comrades in charge of the theme education office of the Guangzhou and Shenzhen party committees attended the meeting.

Nanfang Daily reporter Wang Cong

