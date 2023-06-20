Missing submarine, the ABC correspondent and the accident in 2000 at a depth of 4 km: “It was terrifying” – Corriere TV

The experience was told by former ABC journalist Michael Guillen. “The submarine got stuck”

(LaPresse) In 2000, another submarine, which descended to a depth of almost 4 km to see the wreck of the Titanic up close, grazed, a fatal accident. The story is by former ABC News science journalist Michael Guillen who lived that experience firsthand. The footage shared by the former editor shows how the boat was suddenly hit by a strong underwater current that pushed it towards the Titanic’s propellers.

After wedging under the stern, the crew attempted to back away, but at that point a bang was heard and pieces of debris were seen floating in the water. In the footage, a voice can be heard asking, “So, are we stuck or what?” Eventually the team was able to free the submarine and bring it back to the surface. Dr. Guillen said it took 30 minutes to free the submarine by “rocking it back and forth” (LaPresse)

June 20, 2023 – Updated June 20, 2023, 4:18 pm

