what to know to protect your health

Heat and insects: what correlation?

Summer has arrived and with it the heat wave that is hitting our country. This meteorological event, combined with the heavy rains of recent days, represents a risk factor for human health. In particular, the conditions created favor the invasion of insects such as ticks e mosquitoeswhich can transmit dangerous diseases. In this article, we’ll look at the impact of these threats on your health and provide some practical advice to help protect ourselves and our loved ones.

The alarm of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) recently launched an alarm, inviting the population to adopt correct behaviors to protect their health in the face of rising temperatures. According to President Alessandro Miani, the heavy rains of recent days have favored rapid growth of vegetation, both in urban and rural areas. This has created the optimal conditions for the proliferation of insects such as ticks, grasshoppers and tiger mosquitoes, which find their natural habitat both in the terminal part of the vegetation, such as the branches of trees, and in uncultivated grass.

The associated health risks

Insects, attracted by the carbon dioxide we breathe, can become vectors of diseases through bites and stings. Ticks, for example, are known for their ability to transmit the Lyme disease, an infectious disease that can cause symptoms such as fever, fatigue, joint pain and, in more serious cases, heart and neurological damage. Mosquitoes, on the other hand, are responsible for spreading diseases like the malariathe dengue and the chikungunyaall characterized by debilitating and potentially fatal symptoms.

Correct behaviors for prevention

To limit the health risks associated with the increase in insects during the heat wave, it is essential to adopt correct behaviors. Here are some practical advice provided by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine:

Avoid picnicking in areas where the grass is overgrown, as these areas can be teeming with insects. When outdoors, wear light-colored clothing that covers most of the body, such as long pants, long-sleeved shirts, long skirts, and socks. This will reduce skin exposure and make it more difficult for insects to reach it. Apply insect repellent products to exposed body parts, such as the hands and face. Avoid exposing yourself to heat and direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day. If possible, leave the house in the coolest hours of the morning or late afternoon. Ensure adequate air exchange in the house by opening the windows during the coolest hours of the day and closing them during the hottest hours. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 3 liters of water throughout the day. It is advisable to avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruit and vegetables. Heat and insects: conclusions

The heat wave combined with the heavy rains of the last few days has created ideal conditions for the proliferation of insects such as ticks and mosquitoes, which can pose a threat to human health through the transmission of diseases. It is essential to adopt correct behaviors to protect ourselves and the people we care about. Following the advice provided by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine can help reduce the risk of insect bites and associated diseases.

Sources Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) – www.sima.it "Lyme disease" – National Center for Epidemiology, Surveillance and Health Promotion (CNESPS) – www.epicentro.iss.it "Dengue" – World Health Organization (WHO) – www.who.int

