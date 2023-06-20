But no end to the wage dispute in HTM Peenemünde? | > – News

Status: 06/20/2023 3:02 p.m

The salary conflict in the Historical Technical Museum (HTM) in Peenemünde has apparently not yet been resolved. The Verdi trade union criticizes the actions of Science Minister Martin.

Minister of Science Bettina Martin (SPD) announced on Monday that employees would be paid according to collective agreements from September. After a meeting with the workforce in Peenemünde, she spoke of “good news” – obviously trying to declare a long-simmering conflict over. The HTM works council had complained for months that the 27 employees earned up to 30 percent less than in the public sector. In view of the political promise of the red-red state government to promote more wages in the economy, the actions of the politicians are incomprehensible, it said. The state is the majority owner of the company with 51 percent, the remaining shares are held by the municipality of Peenemünde.

Verdi: Tariff only with contract

Minister Martin said after the meeting that employees would in future “receive the pay they deserve”. According to the minister, the problem has been solved with the promised wages that are in line with the collective agreement. The Verdi union vehemently disagrees. Verdi spokesman Jochen Penke said that where payment is based on a collective agreement, there is no collective agreement. One expressly welcomes the fact that “the state seems to have finally come to terms and would like to raise the pay of employees to a level that is usual for state employees”. However, that is not enough for the union.

“Squire-style pay”

According to a statement, only a real collective agreement regulates the employment relationship. Verdi regional secretary Tobias Packhäuser said that a collective agreement stipulates surcharges on Sundays and public holidays, for example. In addition, negotiated salary increases would be automatically adopted. In the eyes of the union, Martin’s announcement of “fair” wages is “a landlord-style payment.” The state must enter into the long-awaited collective bargaining at the Peenemünde Museum – especially in the east of the state it is important to take on more responsibility.

