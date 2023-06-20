Home » Kazakhstan delivers oil to Schwedt
Business

by admin
SPD politician Christian Schreider traveled to Kazakhstan with a four-strong delegation in February. The proceeds that Russia makes from the German-Kazakh deal “must be kept to a minimum,” he comments. To this end, alternative transport routes that bypass Russian territory are to be strengthened. “Transport routes through Russia always contain a residual risk,” says Schreider, “that’s why alternative routes must be developed promptly.” A possible alternative would be to connect the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to the European market.

Transparency note: This article was first published in March 2023 and has been updated.

