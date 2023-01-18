The Provincial Drug Administration and the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Democratic People’s Republic of China launched a donation activity for medical supplies

Helping prevent and control the epidemic in rural areas

Huasheng Online, January 17th (all-media reporter Xiao Zuhua, correspondent Wang Qubo Quanrui) Today, the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese Revolutionary Revolution and the Hunan Provincial Drug Administration went to Shangkuang Village, Hongyan Town, Suining County to carry out donation activities and sent Masks, medicines and other anti-epidemic supplies to help everyone prevent and control the epidemic.

With the approach of the Spring Festival holiday, the mobility of people has increased, and the number of people returning to their hometowns has increased. The epidemic prevention and control work in rural areas is facing new challenges. Insufficient supply of epidemic prevention materials has always been a difficulty in epidemic prevention and control in rural areas. The Provincial Drug Administration and the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Kuomintang actively contacted caring enterprises, social organizations, and caring people to carry out a series of activities.

A total of 150,000 N95 masks and medicines worth about 100,000 yuan were donated in this event. The relevant person in charge said that in the next step, the Provincial Drug Administration will continue to coordinate with caring enterprises to carry out epidemic prevention materials to the countryside to provide the most direct help for rural epidemic prevention and control, and at the same time coordinate and supervise relevant epidemic-related material manufacturers to expand production and ensure supply , To provide a stable supply of medicines and equipment for the province’s epidemic prevention and control work.