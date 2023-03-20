Sichuan Online reporter Yu Rubo Li Xinyi Wang Ruoye

On March 20, the Information Office of the Provincial Government held the third press conference of the “Urban-Rural Integration” series in Chengdu.

The press conference site (photo courtesy of the Provincial Government Information Office)

The county is connected to the city at one end and the township at the other end, and is an important part of the urban system. There are 183 counties (cities, districts) in our province, the number of which ranks first in the country. Counties are very important in the overall situation of governing Shu and rejuvenating Sichuan in the new era. Han Bin, chief planner of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the province’s county-level advantageous and characteristic industries have continued to grow, the allocation of county-level public resources has become more balanced, and the living standards of urban and rural residents have continued to improve, laying a good foundation for promoting urban-rural integration. .

The Second Plenary Session of the Twelfth Provincial Party Committee made a strategic plan to guide the overall modernization of Sichuan with “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”. Han Bin said that in the next step, Sichuan will devote itself to building the county area into a “bridgehead” for the integrated development of urban and rural areas, and will make every effort to cultivate the advantageous and characteristic industries in the county area, and consolidate the key support for the integrated development of urban and rural areas. Deepen the cultivation of ten billion leading industries in counties, continue to promote the construction of top 100 counties in the service industry, develop a dominant leading industry in one industry, and create a “thousand billion” county-level characteristic and advantageous industrial cluster.

In addition, our province will also vigorously enhance the ability of the county to radiate and drive, and promote the connection and complementarity of the functions of the county and the countryside. Implement the project of rectifying the strengths and weaknesses of the county seat and the “five major actions” of the new urbanization construction of the county seat, deepen the demonstration of the new urbanization construction of the national county seat, start the provincial pilot, build a high-standard national urban-rural integrated development pilot area in the western part of Chengdu, and carry out the county-level Urban-rural integration development pilot. At the same time, efforts will be made to promote the differentiated development of small towns, and play the role of townships connecting cities and villages. Compile the rural land space plan with the area as a unit, and coordinate the layout of roads, water conservancy, environmental protection, commerce, fire protection, police and other facilities. Cultivate and develop provincial-level top 100 central towns, cultivate more national economically strong towns, and support qualified towns to develop into county-level sub-centers.

At the press conference, relevant persons in charge of the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Department of Culture and Tourism, Chengdu City, and Kaijiang County answered questions from reporters on issues of concern to everyone. Xinhua News Agency, China News Agency and many other central, Sichuan and Chengdu media participated in the press conference.