The Provincial Government Solicits the Opinions of Academicians, Experts and Entrepreneurs on the “Government Work Report”

Mao Weiming attended and delivered a speech

(On December 9, Mao Weiming, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, presided over a symposium to solicit opinions from some academicians, experts, and representatives of entrepreneurs on the “Government Work Report”.)

On the morning of the 9th, Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, presided over a symposium to listen to the opinions and suggestions of some academicians, experts, and representatives of entrepreneurs on the 2023 “Government Work Report”. He pointed out that it is necessary to comprehensively study, grasp, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, better carry forward the spirit of scientists and entrepreneurship, care about the “big country”, serve the “big plan of the province”, and move forward step by step, rain or shine .

Provincial leaders Zhang Yingchun and Chen Fei, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government Deng Qunce attended the symposium.

At the symposium, Huang Boyun, Ding Rongjun, Chen Xiaohong, Wu Yiqiang, Shan Yang, Wang Ping, Yi Long, Zeng Wanhui, etc. focused on promoting the deep integration of production, learning, research and application, realizing high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, forging the “long board” of the supply chain of the industry chain, and accelerating The construction of the higher education innovation system, the promotion of agricultural and rural modernization, the strengthening and optimization of the new energy automobile industry, and the breakthrough of key core technology “stuck neck” problems, etc., actively ask the pulse and offer advice and suggestions.

Mao Weiming listened carefully to the speeches and communicated with everyone from time to time. He said that this year is an extraordinary and unforgettable year. Academicians, experts and entrepreneurs, as witnesses, participants, and promoters of the construction of a modernized new Hunan, are grateful and forge ahead in their respective jobs to contribute to Hunan. Contribute to high-quality development with bricks and tiles and wisdom. Your speech closely followed the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the frontier fields of scientific and technological innovation, and the actual economic and social development of Hunan. The high position fully demonstrates everyone’s great feelings about “the great country” and “the great plan of the province”, and fully demonstrates the true level of everyone’s research and resolution of conflicting problems. The drafting group should study and fully absorb each item, and absorb the wisdom of academicians, expert opinions, and corporate voices into the report, so that the report can better reflect the requirements of the times, fit the actual situation of the province, and conform to the wishes of the masses.

(8 academicians, experts, and representatives of entrepreneurs expressed their opinions and suggestions.

Mao Weiming expressed his gratitude to academicians, experts, and entrepreneurs for their hard work and outstanding contributions to Hunan’s reform, development, and stability. He pointed out that in the past five years, the whole province has worked together through thick and thin and worked together to overcome the severe challenges brought about by the complicated situation. A series of breakthroughs have been made in economic and social development, especially in Beidou positioning, ultra-high-speed orbit, and ultra-large-diameter shield tunneling. Machines, deep-sea drilling rigs, etc., have created many front-end, cutting-edge, high-end “first, first, first, first batch” new equipment, new technologies, and new materials, occupying an increasingly important role in the construction of a technologically powerful country. Location.

Mao Weiming emphasized that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is very important to plan ahead and arrange various economic and social tasks in advance. There are three sentences to share with academicians, experts and entrepreneurs:One is that “the key to politics is to win people”, and we must give full play to the role of leading talents in tackling difficulties.Talents are the most valuable resources and wealth for the development of Hunan. I hope that everyone will give full play to their advantages and strengths and dare to challenge the original innovation of “from 0 to 1” in the fields of rail transit, green and low carbon, digital intelligence, equipment manufacturing, and precision medicine. Fight to break through the “stuck neck” technical problems, cultivate more top-notch innovative talents for the society, promote the close integration of industry, education, research and funding, promote the accelerated integration of technology and the market, the accelerated docking of technology and industry, and the accelerated transformation of achievements into productivity.The second is to have a long-term foundation, and only struggle, we must continue to polish the shining business card of the manufacturing industry.The manufacturing industry is the foundation, advantage and prospect of Hunan’s development. In the new stage of development, it is necessary to continuously focus on the key points, commanding heights and key technologies of the “three high grounds”, and the bottleneck problems, and effectively combine research results with industrial development to open up scientific research The link channel with the industry, promotes the precise docking of the innovation chain and the industrial chain, accelerates transformation and upgrading, and enhances the influence, competitiveness, and driving force of enterprises in the industrial chain.The third is “the people are the foundation of the country, and the foundation is solid and the country is peaceful”, and we must never forget the social responsibility of giving consideration to justice and interests.It is hoped that the majority of entrepreneurs will think about the source of wealth, think about progress when they are rich, and think about responsibility when they are rich. They will increase the income of the masses by increasing the efficiency of enterprises, meet the needs of the masses with high-quality products, and constantly innovate production, management, and marketing models. To be strong, to better shoulder the social responsibility of giving consideration to righteousness and profit, to better lead a social atmosphere that advocates innovation, encourages entrepreneurship, and promotes creativity, and promotes common prosperity with one heart and one mind.