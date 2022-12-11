Original title: Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine: The Security Council will hold a meeting on the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the West. Russia said it would announce oil price limit response measures

China News Agency, Beijing, December 9th. Comprehensive news: At the request of the Russian side, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting at 23:00 Moscow time on the 9th (4:00 Beijing time on the 10th) to discuss the continued large-scale supply of weapons from the West to Ukraine. Russian Finance Minister Siluanov said that Russia is preparing to take reciprocal measures in response to the Western cap on Russian oil prices.

UN Security Council to convene meeting on West’s supply of weapons to Ukraine

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, at the request of the Russian side, the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting at 23:00 Moscow time on the 9th to discuss the large-scale supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries.

Vasily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the increase in arms supplies to Ukraine shows that the West is trying to further escalate the conflict and destabilize the European continent. He said the uncontrolled flow of arms to Ukraine was becoming a global problem. More and more evidence shows that the weapons originally prepared by the West for Ukraine not only appeared in Europe, but also increasingly fell into the hands of criminal gangs and terrorists in the Middle East and Africa.

According to the TASS news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on the Russian 24 TV channel on the 8th that NATO countries are increasingly involved in the Ukraine crisis, and the United States is deliberately pushing the crisis on this track. upgrade. Russia does not believe that the West has any upper limit on arms supplies to Ukraine.

He emphasized that Russia is conducting bilateral diplomatic work on this issue, and that the UN Security Council is the central platform for resisting this approach by the West.

Russia says to announce response to oil price cap

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 8th, Russian Finance Minister Siluanov said in an interview with reporters that it is too early to assess the impact of the Russian oil price ceiling on the budget, but Russia is preparing to take reciprocal response measures and Announcement in the near future.

Siluanov said the introduction of price caps is a non-market measure that will have an impact on global markets.

Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov also said earlier that once the analysis of the situation is completed, Russia will make a formal response to the West’s behavior of setting a ceiling on Russian oil prices.

Ukraine says the Russian army has no hope of counterattack Russia says the Ukrainian army has suffered huge losses

According to a report by CNN on the 8th, the Ukrainian military stated that the settlements in the northeast of Kharkov and the east of Donetsk were under heavy Russian artillery fire.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on the 8th that the Russian army held its positions along the border between the Kharkov and Luhansk regions and shelled nearly a dozen settlements that day. Sinegubov, the military administrator of the Kharkiv region, said that the Russians have no hope of counterattacking because Ukraine has enough strength and means to repel the enemy.

According to the Ukrainian military, on the Donetsk front further south, nearly 20 settlements continued to be heavily shelled by Russia. The report pointed out that the fighting in the area has turned into a war of attrition, and most of the area is full of bomb craters. Neither side has captured any meaningful territory along the front for months.

According to the TASS news agency, Andrei Marochko, a militia officer of the “Luhansk People’s Republic”, said on the 8th that the Ukrainian armed forces send 360 to 500 soldiers to Artemovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) every day. New fighters to make up for losses. He pointed out that the total losses of the Ukrainian army are huge, and many Ukrainian recruits have low or no training.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the city of Artemovsk is located to the north of the big city Gorlovka. The city is covered with roads and railway networks. It is currently controlled by the Ukrainian army and is an important transportation hub for the logistics support of the Ukrainian armed forces. The media quoted an article in the Russian "Military breaking latest news" as saying that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses near Artemovsk, because the tactics used by the Ukrainian side did not assume that the enemy had effective artillery and heavy weapons, and the training courses of Ukrainian soldiers did not. whole.

