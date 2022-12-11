(Kuala Lumpur, 9th) After Astro started filming several of the strongest local Chinese original dramas in the first quarter of this year, it announced today that it will start filming the Chinese original drama “ “, invite the new generation of handsome men and beauties and For the first time, the partner acted as the hero and heroine, and staged an intimate emotional scene. Xu Kai shyly said that this is the first time he confessed in Chinese in a drama, and he also performed intimate scenes including kissing scenes. He said he was nervous, but Liu Qianyu made him feel like a big sister, very generous and caring , giving him a lot of peace of mind when performing.

“Xingfu Teahouse” is a warm family comedy with laughter and tears. The story revolves around the only remaining old-fashioned teahouse “Xingfu Teahouse” in the small town that is about to close down. It tells the story of A Bing, a graduate student who returned from Canada. (played by Xu Kai) traveled to a ruined village-Xingfu Village, and started a journey of finding roots here. During this period, Ah Bing met the local girl Ah Shan (played by Liu Qianyu). Will the two attracted to each other compose a sweet love?

Xu Kai revealed at the opening ceremony that although it was not the first time he was filming a drama, he was extremely nervous to take over the drama, “Because the role of Ah Bing needs to show various delicate emotional levels, which is very important to me. It is a great challenge and a new attempt!” When Xu Kai received the script, he was moved by the description of the family relationship of the three generations of his grandfather and grandson in the story. Filming this show to feel the love between grandparents and grandchildren made him feel deeply and make up for his regrets.

Liu Qianyu was amused by Xu Kaicai’s Chinese

Liu Qianjue, who returned from Taiwan to film for this drama, broke the news that Xu Kai, who is not fluent in Chinese, once made a joke because she mistakenly said “flour” when she thoughtfully wanted to ask her if she ate starch. She also said that she had a wonderful fate to take over the filming of this drama. She said that since her debut in 2012, her first drama work was related to “Kopitiam”, and after the 10th anniversary of her debut, she once again took on a drama with a similar background to the previous one. The collection gave her a sense of “completeness”.

The play also sent a team to shoot in many villages and towns, bringing the unique local culture of scenic spots to the audience through the camera, allowing them to experience the unique customs and feelings of Malaysia.

Actors attending the opening ceremony also included 、 , Zhang Yonghua, Zhou Xueting, Xu Yongjin, Zeng Honghui, Zhuang Xuemei, Chen Yu, Xiao Weiwei, Huang Dewei, Cai Weixiang and Chen Hong. “Xingfu Tea Room” is expected to be broadcast on Parents’ Day next year.