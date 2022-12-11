(Comprehensive news from Doha on the 5th) With a 3-0 victory over Senegal, the “Three Lions” England made it to the top 8 to face the defending champion France!

England yesterday in 2022 Played efficient football against Senegal, converting 4 shots on target into 3 goals.

Kane scores first goal of the tournament

When England did not have an advantage at the beginning, Henderson took the lead in the 38th minute. Kane scored his first goal in this World Cup before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Saka scored his third goal in this competition, and Foden also performed well and sent 2 assists, which made Senegal suffer the biggest loss in the competition (World Cup, African Cup).

After reaching the quarter-finals, England will face France. This is a pre-staged final drama, and the last time the two sides met was on June 13, 2017, when France defeated England 3-2.