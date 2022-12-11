Home Sports Top 16 of the World Cup | 3 goals win over Senegal, England reach the top 8 and France – Sports – World Cup 2022
Top 16 of the World Cup | 3 goals win over Senegal, England reach the top 8 and France – Sports – World Cup 2022

Top 16 of the World Cup | 3 goals win over Senegal, England reach the top 8 and France – Sports – World Cup 2022

World Cup top 16 | 3 goals win over Senegal, England reach the top 8 and France

After England reach the top 8, they will usher in the biggest challenge of this World Cup, they will face the defending champion France head-on. (European News Agency photo)

(Comprehensive news from Doha on the 5th) With a 3-0 victory over Senegal, the “Three Lions” England made it to the top 8 to face the defending champion France!

England yesterday in 2022World Cup round of 16Played efficient football against Senegal, converting 4 shots on target into 3 goals.

World Cup round of 16 | 3 goals win over Senegal, England enters quarterfinals against France
Kane scored his first goal in the World Cup against Senegal and also scored his seventh goal in the World Cup. (Photo by Associated Press)
Kane scores first goal of the tournament

When England did not have an advantage at the beginning, Henderson took the lead in the 38th minute. Kane scored his first goal in this World Cup before the end of the first half.

In the second half, Saka scored his third goal in this competition, and Foden also performed well and sent 2 assists, which made Senegal suffer the biggest loss in the competition (World Cup, African Cup).

After reaching the quarter-finals, England will face France. This is a pre-staged final drama, and the last time the two sides met was on June 13, 2017, when France defeated England 3-2.

