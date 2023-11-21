The provincial publicity, ideological and cultural work conference pointed out that the comprehensive implementation of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts will create a new situation in our province’s publicity, ideological and cultural work-News Center-Nanhai Net

The provincial propaganda and ideological and cultural work conference pointed out that it is necessary to comprehensively implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts and create a new situation in our province’s propaganda, ideological and cultural work. Feng Fei delivered a speech and Shen Danyang attended.

On November 21, the province’s propaganda, ideological and cultural work conference was held in Haikou. It thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the National Publicity, Ideology and Culture Work Conference. Guided by Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, the province’s propaganda, ideological and cultural work was studied and deployed.

Provincial Party Committee Secretary Feng Fei attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary Shen Danyang and other provincial leaders attended.

The meeting affirmed the effectiveness of our province’s ideological and cultural propaganda work in the past five years, pointed out that we must deeply grasp the great significance, rich connotation, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, focus on the primary political task of arming the whole party with the party’s innovative theory and educating the people, and closely follow the construction of a free trade port. The biggest reality in Hainan at present, is accelerating the construction of a culturally strong province, and providing a strong ideological guarantee, strong spiritual power, and favorable cultural conditions for the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

Meeting requirements included improving the leadership level of Hainan’s ideological and cultural propaganda work, maintaining ideological security, practicing the core socialist values, dominating public opinion, promoting the protection and inheritance of excellent traditional culture, promoting the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries, strengthening international communication, and promoting exchanges and cooperation.

The conference emphasized the need for the province to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts to create a new situation in its propaganda, ideological, and cultural work. With the guidance of these thoughts, the province aims to accelerate the construction of a culturally strong province and provide a strong ideological guarantee, spiritual power, and favorable cultural conditions for the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics. These efforts are expected to contribute to the prosperity and development of the province’s cultural undertakings and industries.

Reporter: Li Lei

Photography: Feng Shuo

Editor in charge: Fu Jinhua

Share this: Facebook

X

