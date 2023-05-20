The “Purple Patrol” put itself at the service of the Payanesa community – news

The objective, to prevent and counteract violence against women, family and gender.

The “Purple Patrol” is a strategy that articulates the specialties of the Police service, with the purpose of strengthening attention to women, family and gender, in addition to other types of conducts and behaviors that affect them.

Consequently, with the objective of preventing and counteracting all forms of violence, in a coordinated and co-responsible manner with the political and administrative authorities and the citizenry, the Popayán Metropolitan Police put the “Purple Patrol” at the service of the community.

At the ceremony, which took place in the Francisco José de Caldas de Popayán park, which was presided over by the Municipal Government Secretary, Isabel Cristina Tovar, the Colonel Jesus Enrique Quintero Rave, announced three specific objectives; First, increase the powers of police officers to prevent and address gender-based violence.

Second, to strengthen coordination actions with the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office to care for and protect the victims of this violence; and thirdly, access for victims of gender-based violence must be guaranteed to a police service with high standards of empathy and protection for women.

In order to comply with this strategy, trained personnel were available to continue generating a quick, timely and effective response to all your requirements in the capital of Cauca.

“Our effort will be concentrated in the Metropolitan Police and its rural area; however, we have a focus on complaints in various sectors that need attention. In the same way, remember that, in the event of any case of violence against women, you can contact the telephone lines 155, 123 or the Purple quadrant number 315 5526322 and 318 3784208 for free,” said Colonel Jesús Enrique Quintero Rave.