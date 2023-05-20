remains in the D series – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Varese football, which was only in Serie B in 2015, loses on the Brianza field of Folgore Caratese in the playouts but wins the appeal to the Court of Appeal and saves by 5 cm

Sunday Hyka and Calacoci have sunk Varese in the extra time of the playouts of Group B of the series Dcondemning the red and whites to relegation to Excellence and instead earning the salvation with the Folgore Caratese shirt.

But the Federal Court of Appeal overturned the result in favor of the defeated team because the gates were found to be too low compared to the regulations (“one of the two goals turned out to be 2.36 meters high, while the other 2.39 meters”, read the note from the sports judge).

In fact, on Sunday during the inspection some employees of Folgore Caratese were due shovelmen are armed with shovels to dig on the line of the two gates, deemed by the referees too low. Shortly afterwards, the employees of Varese had tried to take photographs and were rudely dismissed.

The sports judge on Tuesday approved the result of the field acknowledging that “the host club has dug the pitch to restore the correct measurements (2.44 metres, ndr), and then leveled it so that there were no depressions “”, but the Court of Appeal instead agreed with the red and white decreeing the 3-0 at the table which is worth salvation.

Varese 1910 (today «Città di Varese») was only in Serie B in 2015, then relegation — on the field — to Lega Pro, bankruptcy and an avalanche of changes of ownership. Now the hard-fought salvation in Serie D, moreover at the table. See also Cycling: Paris-Nice - Vingegaard overtakes Pogacar in overall standings