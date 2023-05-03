Home » Lakers celebrate opening win against Golden State
Lakers celebrate opening win against Golden State

Lakers celebrate opening win against Golden State

The Los Angeles Lakers won their playoff series opener against the Golden State Warriors. In San Francisco, the NBA record champion got a 117:112 on Tuesday (local time). The dominant player of the game was Anthony Davis with 30 points and 23 rebounds.

“No leadership is safe against them, they can overheat at any moment. It’s a confidence boost for us, but we know what this team is capable of,” Davis said of the defending champion. “We haven’t done anything yet.”

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

The Lakers initially pulled away in the third quarter and temporarily extended their lead to 14 points in the last quarter before the Warriors equalized with a 14-0 run to 112:112. In the last 98 seconds of the game, only the Lakers scored.

Knicks equalize in series

Previously, the New York Knicks had leveled against the Miami Heat in their semifinal series in the Eastern Conference. After the loss at the start, the Knicks won 111:105.

The best pitcher of the game was Knicks pro Jalen Brunson with 30 points, teammate Julius Randle had 25 points. Miami Heat was without Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined.

