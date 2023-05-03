Pope’s Preface: World Youth Day is an event of grace that helps young people dream big – Vatican News Vatican

Radio Renaissance Portugal published on May 2 the preface to the book written by Pope Francis for Portuguese journalist Ola Miguel. In his new book about the previous World Youth Days, the Pope invites readers to “rediscover the beauty and richness of the World Youth Day experience and to live the World Youth Day in Lisbon 2023 with joy and gratitude”.

(Vatican News Network)For Pope Francis, the World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro 10 years ago is still vivid in his memory and often comes to mind. In the preface to a new book, the Pope wrote: “The enthusiasm of the young people was overwhelming. They waved flags, hats, coats at me… They embraced the new bishop of Rome who had come to fulfill the duties of his predecessor. It was an unforgettable experience.” The new book by Portuguese journalist Aura Miguel, titled “The Long Journey to Lisbon”, looks back at previous World Youth Days.

Pope Francis noted that his first international pastoral visit with his predecessor Benedict XVI was all for World Youth Day. Times have changed since Saint John Paul II founded WYD. Today’s youth are called “digital natives” and “I am afraid that most of their time is spent in the virtual world.” With the experience of COVID-19 and lockdowns, these risks are heightened. So getting out of the house, walking together, listening, praying and celebrating with your companions, “these moments are precious in everyone’s life”.

The horrible experience of the epidemic made us realize that “we are not the masters of life and destiny, and only unity can save us”. However, after the epidemic, wars arose. The arms race “would lead us to self-destruction”.

The Pope thus asked, what are young people called to do, who are full of energy, vision for the future, and enthusiasm? They are called, the Pope said, to say “we care”: we care about what is happening in the world, about the suffering of those who have left their homes, fearing they will never return, about the many who were born and raised in refugee camps. The fate of their peers.

The Pope emphasized that the World Youth Day is an antidote to the “spiritual numbness” that makes people stop being indifferent and watching from the sidelines. “They got involved, they were touched, they got up and they challenged men and women of all generations. Of course, just having this ‘intense’ experience is a not enough”.

“The World Youth Day is a grand event of grace, which reawakens people, broadens their horizons, enhances their ideals and aspirations, and helps them embrace their dreams and look into the distance.”

Turning finally to the new book, the Pope wished all readers “to rediscover the beauty and richness of World Youth Day and to live it in Lisbon in 2023 with joy and gratitude to the Lord” .

