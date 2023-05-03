Udinese-Naples: Will the Portuguese be there? / The decision about Beto arrives

Napoli knows today that it could be the right day for the Scudetto. Here are all the latest on the meeting which will start in more than 24 hours

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship match. The team has a great desire to make a difference and Thursday night’s match could be a fundamental crossroads for this season finale. Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli will arrive at the Dacia Arena. The Neapolitans are only one point away from celebrating the Scudetto and even the official announcement could arrive in the next few hours, given that everything also depends on the results of Maurizio Sarri’s Biancocelesti. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see all the latest on the conditions of one of the most important players for this challenge. Here you are the state of form of the Portuguese Beto.

The centre-forward who arrived two summers ago from Portimonense was central and fundamental in Andrea Sottil’s project. Eleven goals have been scored this year and the intention is precisely to continue to be a factor for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. In this last month, however, not everything has gone smoothly as the team has often had to do without its performance ed also tomorrow the risk is very high. The lumbago has not been disposed of and even if he has partially trained with the group it is still very difficult to use it on the playing field. At this point the technician is already thinking of possible solutions. See also Born, Macron asks Erdogan to lift the veto on the accession of Sweden and Finland

The alternatives for Udinese — From the first minute (barring sensational unforeseen events) there will be Macedonian again Ilya Nestorovsky. Against Lecce he disappointed, but against Napoli he wants to take his revenge and above all get back to scoring. The goal has been missing for several months, more precisely from the first leg match against the Neapolitans. Getting back to scoring would be really important for this season finale. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. We are preparing for the blue invasion <<

3 maggio – 09:07

