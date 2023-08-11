The rain of criticism against Cristian Zapata for his performance against Racing

3-0 was the final result in Avellaneda for Racing, which reached the quarterfinals, after its weak performance in Colombia, but which vindicated itself at home and thrashed Nacional, which for many ended up disappointing greatly, due to the advantage with which he came to this game, being one of those indicated the defender, Christian Zapata.

In what were Racing’s three goals, the purslane’s defense showed many shortcomings, especially in the second half when Zapata was very passive in scoring against the player Agustín Ojeda, who defined against ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo, to put the tie overall.

In addition, Felipe Aguirre also reported with a goal against, to give the victory and a win to the Argentine club, which was calm during the 90 minutes, so much so that it waited for the onslaught of Nacional, which did not arrive during the second half and ended up eliminated in the round of 16.

For this reason, on social networks, the memes against Zapata have not been long in coming, due to his poor performance in Argentina and that it will surely cost him when he arrives in Medellín, since his relationship with the fans was on good terms. but now it will be deteriorated by losing the opportunity to continue in Libertadores.

