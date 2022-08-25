Home News The rape drug is sent home, a Treviso citizen arrested
News

by admin
The blitz of the mobile team after learning of the arrival of the package from Holland. As soon as I received the delivery, the handcuffs went off

federico onion

August 24, 2022

“A package containing the rape drug is on its way from Holland.” The report arrived at the police headquarters triggered the operation, which led to the arrest of a 49-year-old from Treviso.

The policemen observed the man’s activities for a few days after receiving information regarding the arrival of the substance by courier. When they saw the 49-year-old collect the package, they intervened. In the package from Holland they found the drug.

It was a plastic bottle containing about 300 grams of “Gbl”; a colorless and odorless substance, which can be administered without the knowledge of the user. It is known as the “rape drug”, and in addition to hallucinations it has dissociative effects, so much so that it makes you lose control of your interpersonal skills. A substance that is easily available online compared to other drugs.

The staff of the anti-drug section of the mobile squad therefore arrested the 49-year-old for the violation of the crime of illicit production, trafficking and possession of narcotic or psychotropic substances.

See also  By car and by road that ends in the canal

