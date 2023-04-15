The reactions left by Paola Turbay’s passionate kiss in Ana de Nadie

This Friday, April 14, Colombian viewers who follow Ana de Nadie, production of Canal RCN they finally had one of the most anticipated moments.

It was the episode in which the conflicts and doubts between Ana, played by Paola Turbay and Joaquín, who is played by Sebastián Carvajal they manage to resolve themselves and give their feelings a little more free rein.

The kiss scene impacted many of the followers of the production, in which leading actors such as Adriana Arango or Jorge Enrique Abello not only because of the passionate scene but also because of what it implied in the story where Ana’s ex-husband sees with his own eyes how who was her partner for 25 years gives himself a new opportunity in love with a man 15 years younger than her .

This was the passionate kiss between the protagonists of Ana de Nadie

The RCN Channel itself decided to please production lovers and upload the scene to its Instagram account where the publication had more than 38,000 reactions and at least 2,000 comments.

“We too have been waiting for this kiss for a long time, right? Ana and Joaquín deserve an incredible love story, here we all support them!” Wrote the renowned chain on its social networks.

This immediately caused many Internet users to start commenting on some of the best scenes and kisses from Colombian productions.

“After Julia and Pablo’s first kiss in ‘La ley del corazón’, Gaviota and Sebastián in the new version of ‘Café’, there is this kiss between Ana and Joaquín, what a kiss, the cry of your life”, “They gave me three strokes, five respiratory arrests and ten heart attacks”, “Today we all sleep happily”, were some of the opinions of users on Instagram.