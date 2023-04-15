Home » Thibodeau: The playoffs are the best time of the year
Thibodeau: The playoffs are the best time of the year

Waiting to know if Julius Randle will be available (there would be optimism according to Wojnarowski) for game 1 of the series between the Knicks and Cavs, coach Thibodeau defines the NBA playoffs ‘The best period of the year’.

“We love competition, the playoffs are why we do what we do… We want to have a chance, it doesn’t matter what the so-called experts say, but what we think. We have earned the right to be here, and now we have to give it our all.”

