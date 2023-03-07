The name of Quadri Adediran will be ringing in the ears of stitchers for a long time. The first league hit of the striker from Nigeria caused a sensation, České Budějovice could once again rely on the defender Martin Králik.

Sparta is quickly approaching the leading tandem in the table, this time they had an easy job at home against the weakened Teplice. Jan Kuchta repeated his cup appearance in Liberec with two goals, Lukáš Sadílek was the engine of the reserve and Asger Sörensen, a reliable and calm force of Leten’s defense, was also among the scorers.

The fourth place is guarded by Slovácko. Vlasij Sinjavskij scored a goal and an assist against Mladá Boleslav, setting up the winning shot for captain Michal Kadlec. Bohemians are also in the top six, Jan Matoušek scored two goals against his recent teammates in Liberec, and Erik Prekop was also a prominent figure.

Pardubice are reviving in the battle for survival, goalkeeper Florin Nita kept them strong in the draw with Baník. Jablonec helped a lot with the win in the Hradec Králové asylum, Jan Chramosta contributed significantly to it with two goals and one assist.