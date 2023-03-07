The attacker’s escape did not last long, the police took him to the police station

San Benedetto del Tronto, 6 March 2023 – It falls in his ex-wife’s house and injures, with a knife, the man who was in the company of the woman, then runs away. The serious episode of violence, linked to reasons of jealousy, occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday in an apartment in the Ragnola area, where the woman lives alone. The man, victim of the attack, 40-year-old RS, originally from Campania, but resident in Port of Ascoli, was transported to the emergency room, but his life is not in danger. According to the first investigations, the doctors would have judged it with a code of medium severity, even if further diagnostic investigations will be necessary. The 40-year-old was hit with just one kitchen knife stroke, small in size, whose blade also broke. Despite the wound suffered, the man escaped from the woman’s accommodation and was tracked down shortly after on the street, near a well-known local bar. The police, however, for a few hours tried to track down the aggressor, a citizen of Cuban nationality, who, after stabbing his ex’s friend, fled and lost track of him. Taken there distress call a Potes crew rushed to the 118 operations center where the wounded man was, stabilized the patient and transported him to the emergency room. Immediately afterwards, the police were notified and a police car from the San Benedetto public safety police station immediately intervened, which is now in charge of the investigation. The agents they listened to the woman for rebuild the dynamics of the wounding. The ex-wife of the Cuban yesterday had invited her acquaintance to lunch at her home. The ex-husband, who still had the keys to the house, suddenly entered and found the man. There was a violent argument between the two men, during which the Cuban grabbed a kitchen knife, found on the table, and struck a blow that the forty-year-old managed to partially dodge and thus limit the damage. Both men then moved away from the house where the serious bloodshed, which could have dramatic consequences. The police investigators seized the weapon and set out in search of the attacker who was tracked down in the late afternoon and taken to the offices in via Crispi, where he was able to provide his version of what happened.